Nani Feels Shahid Kapoor Will Do Better Than Him In Jersey Remake; 'He Is A Brilliant Performer'

It's known to all that Shahid Kapoor is stepping into Telugu star Nani's shoes for the Hindi remake of the latter's 2019 sports drama Jersey. Recently in an interaction with an entertainment portal, Nani opened up on Shahid reprising his role in the Hindi version and said that he is confident about the Kabir Singh actor outdoing him in the film.

Speaking about Shahid's performance, Nani told Pinkvilla, "I think he will do it better. He is a brilliant performer and can really get into the skin of the character."

Shahid Kapoor On Nani Starrer Jersey's National Award Win: Thanks For The Extra Pressure

The V actor further revealed that he had seen some pictures of the Hindi version and knew director Gowtam was pleased with the result.

Jersey Actress Mrunal Thakur Says She Was Once Madly In Love With Virat Kohli!

"Gowtam (Tinnanuri) showed me a few pictures - the director of the original, and it looks very promising. Gowtam is somebody who is a man of very few words, even if he likes something - I know it but not everyone can say it - I can see it on his face when he likes something. He doesn't say much, but when Gowtam told me how happy he was with the output of the Hindi version, I already can imagine how brilliantly it would have come out," the news portal quoted him as saying.

Earlier, Shahid had heaped praise on Nani's performance in Jersey and said that the Telugu star was so good in it that he made him cry four-five times.

He had also opened up on how many dissuaded him from taking up this remake stating that he should avoid playing his age after essaying the role of a college boy in his last movie Kabir Singh.

Shahid had said, "I was like everybody knows my age through IMDb and Google. I am 40 and everybody knows that. So, I will do the film if I like the story. I really want to tell good stories. In my career, I have done many films without stories and hence I realised late the importance of a good story. So, now I want to do films which have good stories. Jersey is a family film and is very close to my heart."

Jersey revolves around a talented but failed cricketer who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties, driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift. The film has bagged two National Awards.