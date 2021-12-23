Nani Reacts To Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur's Jersey Trailer; Says 'The Soul Is Intact'

After Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is coming up with yet another Hindi remake of a successful Telugu film. We are talking about Jersey which is a remake of Nani's 2019 sports drama by the same name. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri who also directed the original flick, Shahid Kapoor's Jersey also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles.

In his recent chat with Pinkvilla, Nani shared his thoughts on the trailer of this Shahid Kapoor-starrer. He said that he loved it and felt that the soul of the film was intact. He also added that he thinks that the movie will be a very big hit upon its release.

He was quoted as saying, "I loved it. I think the soul is intact. Usually what happens with remake films is, it might have good production values, nicely shot and all that will be there, but sometimes the magic or the soul will be missing. But with the Jersey trailer, I absolutely loved it and I think it's going to be a very big hit when it releases."

Nani further revealed that while he hasn't spoken to Shahid yet, he is in constant touch with director Gowtam.

The actor told the news portal, "He calls me very often and shares how things are going with the Hindi release. Once he locked the edit, he called me and he was very happy with it. Couple of times he came on Shyam Singha Roy's set too and showed me pictures from there, Jersey's locations and all. So I think the film will do really well."

Nani signed off by saying that while he is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Shyam Singha Roy, he will watch Jersey on its release date.

Jersey revolves a talented yet failed cricketer who decides to revive his career to fulfill his son's wish for a jersey as a gift. The original Telugu film had opened to positive reviews and bagged two National Awards.