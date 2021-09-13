Nargis Fakhri Confesses She Dated Uday Chopra For 5 Years, Says 'People Told Me To Keep My Relationship Quiet'

Nargis Fakhri has finally accepted that she did date actor-producer Uday Chopra, years after their breakup. In a recent interview with TOI, Nargis said that she was told by people not to reveal that she was in a relationship with Uday. The actress called Chopra a 'beautiful soul' and confessed that she regrets not being open about her relationship in the public.

Nargis said, “Uday and I dated for 5 years and he was the most beautiful human I met in India. I never have said this to the press as people told me to keep my relationship quiet, but I regret that because I should have shouted from the mountain tops that I was with such a beautiful soul. The internet and social media is very fake and the people out there won't know what the truth is. Most often we idolise certain people who are actually bad behind closed doors.”

Back in 2014, a few reports had surfaced in the media about Nargis and Uday seeing each other but they two denied it every time. In an earlier interview with Mid-Day, Nargis had even stated, “I am repeating myself: Uday and I aren’t dating each other. But he will always remain a part of my life. I have very few friends in India, and I feel fortunate that he’s one of them.”

Soon after their breakup, Nargis left for New York and many suspected that the actress had fled the country due to heartbreak. However, her spokesperson at the time had said that it was due to health issues. “Nargis has been extremely overworked working on three films simultaneously over the last year. Schedules and intense work hours that film-making demands are not something everyone can cope with. Even though she was advised complete rest, she ensured she completed everything she had committed to for Azhar,” the spokesperson had shared.

Nargis, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar, is known for her work in films such as Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero, Azhar and Housefull 3. The actress was last seen in Sanjay Dutt's Torbaaz.