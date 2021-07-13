Naseeruddin Shah Gets Criticised For His Remarks On Dilip Kumar; Says The Latter Didn't Bother To Groom Anyone

The latest remarks of actor Naseeruddin Shah on the late actor Dilip Kumar didn't go down well with netizens and they criticised the former left, right and center. It all happened when the A Wednesday actor wrote an opinion piece for Indian Express, wherein he shared his thoughts about the legacy of Dilip Kumar who breathed his last on July 7, 2021.

Naseeruddin wrote, "His mesmeric stillness and impeccable poise established a paradigm for good acting in Indian films. His economy of movement and gesture seemed to be little understood by his peers and even by those who came after, though many superficially mimicked his style."

He further wrote that the Naya Daur actor didn't do enough apart from acting and being involved in social causes close to his heart.

"He never passed on the benefit of his experience, didn't bother to groom anyone, and apart from his pre-1970s performances, left behind no significant lessons for future actors," added Shah.

Not Amitabh Bachchan, But Dilip Kumar Was The First Choice For Baghban; Here Is Why He Could Not Do The Film

The Ishqiya actor's opinion piece created an uproar on social media and many slammed him for the same. Netizens felt that Shah should have refrained from writing such things about the Mughal-E-Azam actor after his demise.

A netizen wrote, "It wasn't his job to groom anyone or pass on his experience or leave lessons for future actors!!! He did what his job was and did it pretty well!"

"I want to ask what Naseer has done to pass on his learning to future generations," reacted another user to Shah's opinion piece.

Taking a jibe at Naseeruddin, a netizen wrote, "Javed akhtar had aptly said abt Naseer sahab - 'unko successful logo se hamesha prblm hai'."

When Dilip Kumar Revealed Saira Banu And He Have No Regrets On Not Having Children

"Launching shortly 'Naseeruddin Shah itni bakwaas kyun karta hai'Everybody saw what a mess he made of himself when acting in front of Dilip Kumar Sahab in Karma. Why does he even need to comment on artists when they are gone . Himmat hai toh zinda hain tabhi comment karo," retorted another user.

What's your thought on Naseeruddin Shah's statement? Tell us in the comments section below.