Naseeruddin Shah On Criticising Dilip Kumar: Was My Dream To Act With & Not Opposite Him

Naseeruddin Shah's tribute to late actor Dilip Kumar had caught quite the attention. The actor had claimed that Dilip Kumar didn't use his influence to encourage filmmakers deviating from the norm, but instead indulged in a series of clunky embarrassments. The criticism didn't sit well with many, who called out Naseeruddin Shah.

Now, clearing the air Naseeruddin Shah told Spotboye, "Those who decided to take offence at what I said about Dilip Saab should have read the entire article and they would have realised that my praise ,though conditional, for his acting chops was nothing less than glowing. I practically ran out of superlatives when describing his acting abilities."

The veteran actor added that he had no complaint against Dilip Kumar but, "the reaction of people who choose to see meanings where there are none doesn't bother me. I said what I had to say, and if I hadn't meant it I wouldn't have said it."

Talking about the rumours that there were problems between Dilip Saab and himself during the shooting of Subhash Ghai's Karma, Naseeruddin Shah said that even if there were differences during the shooting days, he'd rather forget as most of it was "invention of the media and some vested interests who made our working together sound like some sort of acting duel."

However, he confessed that he didn't stand a chance in front of Dilip Kumar's fame. "All this fanned the non-existent flames when the fact was we hardly even met including in the scenes we had together," he said and added that acting is never about one-upmanship or a contest for him.

He was far from happy with his name being associated with Dilip Kumar. "I have never denied that it was my childhood dream to act with and not opposite him," he told the portal.