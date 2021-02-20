National Award To Be Named After Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput?

A proposal has been put forth to instate a National film award named after Sushant Singh Rajput, as a tribute to the late actor. A report in Bollywood Hungama said that plans are afoot for the late actor's name to be permanently inscribed into the National Awards.

The report source from the Bharatiya Janata Party was quoted as saying, "Yes, they are planning to instate a National film award named after Sushant Singh Rajput. The proposal has been put forth. But then as we all know bureaucracy and politics are slow movers. It's taking time to push the idea forward. But we will get there, I am sure."

Meanwhile, several biopics and rumours about films based on and inspired by the late actor have been making the rounds. Several tributes have been made for SSR by family and friends including his former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, who performed a medley of Sushant's songs at an awards function.

Fans have made several donations towards different charities in SSR's name, Mayor Savita Devi has also named a road after him in his hometown Purnea in Bihar, and his family announced Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF), to support aspiring talents in the fields of areas 'close to his heart.'

Earlier this year, on SSR's 35th birth anniversary on January 21, 2021, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti announced a special scholarship in his memory at UC Berkeley for physics students. She had said, "I am happy to announce that on 35th Birthday of Bhai, a step has been taken towards fulfilling one of his dreams."

Sushant has made major contributions to the film industry and has been a part of films like Kai Po Che!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, Dil Bechara and many more. He had several projects in making which will now be produced starring different cast.

