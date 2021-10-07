    For Quick Alerts
      Navratri 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Sushmita Sen & Other B-Town Celebs Extend Best Wishes

      Bollywood celebrities have begun the Navratri festivities as spirits are on the rise as devotees of Goddess Durga celebrate the nine auspicious days of the Hindu festival. Many celebrities, from Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, to Anupam Kher, Kajol among others took to their social media account to share their positive wishes with fans and followers on the auspicious occasion.

      Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a mantra on Durga Puja. Actress-politician Hema Malini shared best wishes with fans saying, "May these holy days benefit all of us, bringing peace and happiness to everyone. Happy Navratri!"

      Actor Sanjay Dutt and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar kept their posts similar with a special wish for fans on the first day of Navratri. Dutt wrote, "May these holy days benefit all of us, bringing peace and happiness to everyone. Happy Navratri!"

      Tagging her daughter, Sushmita posted a photo of Goddess Durga and captioned it as, "Subho Devi Pakhsh..Maa Durga in all her glory, ushers in new beginnings, abundance of hope & courage...and of course love!!! Happy Durga Puja & a blessed Navratri to you & all your loved ones!!! I love you guys beyond."

      Meanwhile, filmmaker Bhandrakar shared a video clip of the godess and captioned it as, "May the bright colors of Navratri bring into our lives happiness, Positivity and Good Health. Wishing a blessed and cheerful Navratri to everyone. 💐🙏 #HappyNavratri"

      For the unversed, the first day of the festival marks the day of Goddess Shailputri, the first avatar of Goddess Durga. The festival is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, which signifies victory of good over evil.

      Story first published: Thursday, October 7, 2021, 14:52 [IST]
      X