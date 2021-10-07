Navratri 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Sushmita Sen & Other B-Town Celebs Extend Best Wishes

Bollywood celebrities have begun the Navratri festivities as spirits are on the rise as devotees of Goddess Durga celebrate the nine auspicious days of the Hindu festival. Many celebrities, from Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, to Anupam Kher, Kajol among others took to their social media account to share their positive wishes with fans and followers on the auspicious occasion.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a mantra on Durga Puja. Actress-politician Hema Malini shared best wishes with fans saying, "May these holy days benefit all of us, bringing peace and happiness to everyone. Happy Navratri!"

T 4051 - या देवी सर्वभूतेषु शक्ति-रूपेण संस्थिता।

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥



🙏🙏🙏🚩🚩🚩🌹🌹🌹🌹



"नवरात्रि के पावन पर्व पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं" pic.twitter.com/2rExCfvdJC — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 6, 2021

The auspicious Navaratras begin today,when Ma Durga resides amongst us for 9 days,showering her blessings& ending with Vijaya Dashami to celebrate the conquest of the evil Mahishasura.May these holy days benefit all of us, bringing peace and happiness to everyone. Happy Navratri! pic.twitter.com/CPxcVeyanR — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) October 7, 2021

Actor Sanjay Dutt and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar kept their posts similar with a special wish for fans on the first day of Navratri. Dutt wrote, "May these holy days benefit all of us, bringing peace and happiness to everyone. Happy Navratri!"

Here's wishing everyone a joyous #Navratri, filled with lots of happiness and peace! May all your successes and aspirations come true! pic.twitter.com/s5DuxyW7HW — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 7, 2021

May the bright colors of Navratri bring into our lives happiness, Positivity and Good Health. Wishing a blessed and cheerful Navratri to everyone. 💐🙏 #HappyNavratri pic.twitter.com/kBlSOCqkft — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) October 7, 2021

Tagging her daughter, Sushmita posted a photo of Goddess Durga and captioned it as, "Subho Devi Pakhsh..Maa Durga in all her glory, ushers in new beginnings, abundance of hope & courage...and of course love!!! Happy Durga Puja & a blessed Navratri to you & all your loved ones!!! I love you guys beyond."

Meanwhile, filmmaker Bhandrakar shared a video clip of the godess and captioned it as, "May the bright colors of Navratri bring into our lives happiness, Positivity and Good Health. Wishing a blessed and cheerful Navratri to everyone. 💐🙏 #HappyNavratri"

Take a look at all the tweets,

आप सभी को नवरात्रि की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।माँ दुर्गा हम सबकी रक्षा करे और हमें स्वस्थ रखें।🙏🌺🙏 pic.twitter.com/Q33kHsyufp — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 7, 2021

May Maa durga bestow us with her blessings this Navratri.✨

Have a fun-filled and safe Navratri. 🙏🏼#Navratri pic.twitter.com/MMXfQXNnIA — Kajol (@itsKajolD) October 7, 2021

For the unversed, the first day of the festival marks the day of Goddess Shailputri, the first avatar of Goddess Durga. The festival is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, which signifies victory of good over evil.