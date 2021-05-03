Amitabh Bachchan's Grandaughter Navya Nanda Gets Featured By The UN Women For Her Philanthropic Efforts

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda recently took to her social media handle to express her gratitude as she was featured by the UN Women which is the United Nations agency for women empowerment and gender inequality. She shared a picture of herself being featured at the same along with some quotes and ideologies of hers when it comes to inequality towards women. However, Navya also shared a hard-hitting message along with the same.

She stated that while it is an honour for her to be featured by the UN Women because it means that her voice and efforts can be seen but the current pandemic situation also makes her sad as it has worst affected women disproportionately. Navya stressed that this makes gender inequality a distant reality. Navya mentioned how the COVID-19 second wave has hit women the hardest. Take a look at her post.

She stated that one can help by using the resources her organization has to support women especially those who have lost their jobs, entrepreneurs who have been struggling to keep their SME's afloat and those who have lost loved ones and now have to support their families single-handedly. Apart from this Navya also mentioned how some women have been victims of increased domestic violence due to lockdowns. She said that there are women who are also unable to access basic sanitary products. She urged her followers to take out some time to help women like these who are undergoing such a plight during the pandemic.

Navya also mentioned some of the organizations that people can support to help such women. She stated that if anyone wants to help her organization and volunteer on any of these projects to help with the COVID relief, they can reach out to her. Navya added that if one is at home and is feeling helpless, they can come forward and help her deal with the aftermath of this second wave by reaching out and volunteering. She concluded the post by stating that it gives her immense pride to have represented her country on this global platform but that her fight is nowhere near over. She urged her fans to act now as the COVID-19 second wave continues to demolish lives and livelihood.