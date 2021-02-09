Navya Nanda Lauds Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman For Taking A Stand Against Sexism

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda is not only quite active on social media but also does not hesitate to voice out her opinions bold and clear on the same. Recently, Navya took to her Instagram handle to praise finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. She went on to share a video of the finance minister's press conference during the Union Budget 2021-2022.

Navya Nanda captioned the video stating, "Yes, more people in power calling out the sexism that exists every day." The video has finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman reprimand a man who stops a female journalist from asking more than one question. The finance minister questions the man and tells him why did he only ask the female journalist to not ask her question and did not stop the male journalists from doing the same. Take a look at her post.

Apart from that, Navya Nanda had also addressed the challenges which a woman faces while working in a male-dominated industry. As per a news report in Hindustan Times, Navya had revealed on this stating, "When you are meeting new people for work and talking to them, there is always that...not worry of what they are going to think of you but more internal, where I feel like, 'Oh, we need to prove ourselves.' Especially because in the space that we are in, it is largely dominated by men."

Navya Nanda had further added that due to this constant need of women having to prove themselves, they often have to battle anxiety. To this, she had further said, "We have all been in those situations and I think that is where the anxiety comes from, which is, 'Why is this person talking to me like I am stupid?' That is where I feel like, 'Okay, I need to prove myself.' I need to make that impression in the beginning that I know what I am talking about and I don't need you to explain every single thing to me and talk to me in a condescending manner."

Apart from this, Navya Nanda had recently shared an endearing birthday post for her uncle and actor Abhishek Bachchan. She shared a lovely picture with him for the same. Along with that, Navya called him her best friend and her favourite family member.

