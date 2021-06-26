Navya Nanda Swoons Everyone With Her Piano Skills, Plays Downtown Abbey's Theme Song

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda recently charmed everyone with her piano skills. She took to her social media handle to share a video of herself playing the theme song of Downtown Abbey on the piano. Navya also gave a quirky caption along with the same.

The video has Navya with her back turned towards the camera sporting a dark blue hoodie while playing the piano. She effortlessly nails the melodious composition from the popular show. Navya Nanda captioned the same stating, "10 points for guessing the song." Take a look at the video.

Looking at Navya Nanda's caption, fans were quick to guess the theme song correctly to be from Downtown Abbey. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also heaped praises on Navya's talent by commenting on the post stating, "Too Good" with a red heart emoji. Talking about the theme song titled 'The Suite', it was composed by musician John Lunn. The show Downtown Abbey was adapted to a movie after its successful run as a series. The sequel of the same is expected to release soon. The show starred Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton and others in the lead roles.

Amitabh Bachchan's Grandaughter Navya Nanda Gets Featured By The UN Women For Her Philanthropic Efforts

Earlier in May, Navya Nanda was featured by the UN Women, which is the United Nations entity for women empowerment and gender equality. She had also shared a picture of herself being featured along with some quotes and ideologies of hers when it comes to inequality towards women. Navya had shared a powerful message with this achievement of hers.

Navya Naveli Nanda Gives Example Of Her Own Family Members While Addressing Patriarchy & Misogyny

Navya had stated that while it is an honour for her to be featured by the UN Women because it means that her voice and efforts can be seen, the current pandemic situation also makes her sad as it has worst affected women disproportionately. She had stressed that this makes gender equality a distant reality and mentioned how the COVID-19 second wave has hit women the hardest. She had further urged her fans to help by using the resources her organization has to support women especially those who have lost their jobs, entrepreneurs who have been struggling to keep their SME's afloat and those who have lost loved ones, now have to support their families single-handedly.