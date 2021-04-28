Navya Nanda On Inequality: Says Pandemic Has Disproportionately Impacted Women

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda uses her social media handle to spread awareness on several issues like women empowerment, mental health, women's hygiene. Currently, she has been actively helping her fans and followers with COVID-19 resources. Navya also addressed an important issue of how the pandemic has affected working women.

She went on to share a news report that spoke about how the gender gap between men and women has increased during the pandemic. Sharing the same, Navya wrote that the pandemic has disproportionately impacted women especially working Indian women. She added this makes gender equality a very distant dream. Take a look at the post shared by her.

Navya recently launched Project Naveli which is an initiative dedicated to building gender equality in India. Apart from that, she is co-founder of Aara Health that is a healthcare company focused on women. During her conversation with a news portal recently, Navya was asked why she felt that healthcare ought to be a part of the gender inequality debate, on this she gave an example of her own family to prove her point.

She revealed, "I have seen that happen at my own home with my grandmother and my mother. They are the sole caregivers. Because of that, they are always taking care of the family, the husband and the children. I don't think their own health, mental or physical is a priority."

She further added, "That stems from the gender roles we force as a society and that's where the patriarchy and misogyny come in where men have always been the head of the family and breadwinners, and the woman the caretaker. That, I think, has caused a big disparity in terms of how women even look at health and prioritize their own well-being."

Lastly, Navya had added that she thinks before even understanding access to healthcare, it is important to understand how healthcare is viewed by women in general. She has always been lauded by her fans for using social media as a platform to bring out such constructive issues on the main forefront. Navya has also associated herself with some NGOs that work towards women's hygiene, rights and mental health.