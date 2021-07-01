Navya Naveli Nanda Calls Amitabh Bachchan 'The Coolest' As He Rides A Harley Davidson

Amitabh Bachchan who often shares throwback pictures from his old films on his Instagram account recently shared a picture of him riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle. Among impressed fans, granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda was also left amazed. In the picture, the veteran actor looked dashing wearing a black leather jacket and dark blue sunglasses as he rode the bike.

Reportedly, the picture is a poster from his 2011 film Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap. Amitabh Bachchan captioned the post, saying "... riding a Harley is a world of its own ..." Navya Naveli Nanda reacted to the post by saying, "the coolest," along with a fire emoji.

Apart from fans, Neena Gupta, Kiara Advani, Shweta Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Lara Dutta, Divya Dutta, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni liked Amitabh Bachchan's post and actor Angad Bedi also commented. He replied to Navya's comment and said "@navyananda and the hottest".

Take a look at the post,

Navya Nanda Swoons Everyone With Her Piano Skills, Plays Downton Abbey's Theme Song

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was busy shooting for his upcoming film Goodbye, which had to be halted due to the surging cases during the second cast. The actor is currently waiting for the release of Rumi Jaffrey's Chehre co-starring Emraan Hashmi. He will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, as well as Jhund and May Day.

Abhinay Deo Confirms Amitabh Bachchan Has Opted Out Of Aankhen 2; Reveals Film Is Shelved!

The actor recently also announced that he will be starring in Deepika Padukone-starrer The Intern, which is a remake of the 2015 Hollywood movie of the same name starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.