    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Navya Naveli Nanda Calls Amitabh Bachchan 'The Coolest' As He Rides A Harley Davidson

      By
      |

      Amitabh Bachchan who often shares throwback pictures from his old films on his Instagram account recently shared a picture of him riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle. Among impressed fans, granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda was also left amazed. In the picture, the veteran actor looked dashing wearing a black leather jacket and dark blue sunglasses as he rode the bike.

      Navya Naveli Nanda, amitabh bachchan,

      Reportedly, the picture is a poster from his 2011 film Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap. Amitabh Bachchan captioned the post, saying "... riding a Harley is a world of its own ..." Navya Naveli Nanda reacted to the post by saying, "the coolest," along with a fire emoji.

      Apart from fans, Neena Gupta, Kiara Advani, Shweta Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Lara Dutta, Divya Dutta, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni liked Amitabh Bachchan's post and actor Angad Bedi also commented. He replied to Navya's comment and said "@navyananda and the hottest".

      Take a look at the post,

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

      Navya Nanda Swoons Everyone With Her Piano Skills, Plays Downton Abbey's Theme SongNavya Nanda Swoons Everyone With Her Piano Skills, Plays Downton Abbey's Theme Song

      On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was busy shooting for his upcoming film Goodbye, which had to be halted due to the surging cases during the second cast. The actor is currently waiting for the release of Rumi Jaffrey's Chehre co-starring Emraan Hashmi. He will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, as well as Jhund and May Day.

      Abhinay Deo Confirms Amitabh Bachchan Has Opted Out Of Aankhen 2; Reveals Film Is Shelved!Abhinay Deo Confirms Amitabh Bachchan Has Opted Out Of Aankhen 2; Reveals Film Is Shelved!

      The actor recently also announced that he will be starring in Deepika Padukone-starrer The Intern, which is a remake of the 2015 Hollywood movie of the same name starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.

      Comments
      Story first published: Thursday, July 1, 2021, 14:46 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 1, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X