Navya Naveli Nanda Calls Nani-Jaya Bachchan Her 'Biggest Source Of Inspiration'

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, who often stays away from the entertainment industry is now a successful entrepreneur. She is the co-founder of Aara Health, an online community for women to discuss health issues, and she has launched a campaign called 'Project Naveli' to combat gender disparity in India.

Navya also uses her social media platform to advocate social causes and create awareness about women's health and gender equality. She often makes headlines for sharing posts about social issues, voicing her opinion and backing her family members in media.

Recently in an interview with Her circle, Navya opened up about her passion and family. While talking about her Nani, Jaya Bachchan, she said, "My biggest source of inspiration would be my nani. I am very very close to her and go to her for almost anything whether it is work-related advice or personal advice as well."

Praising Jaya Bachchan, she added, "She is someone who has managed to create her own identity, leave her own mark. One of the biggest things I respect about her is how she uses her voice for things she is passionate about. She has always been very unapologetic, to the point, unfiltered, and she has a spine".

Navya revealed that Nani had blessed her decision to become an entrepreneur and was happy with it. Making one of the reasons why Navya joined her father Nikhil Nanda in their family business.

On the work front, Jaya Bachchan who is a member of Rajya Saba, is all set to return to the big screen. If rumours are to be believed, then the senior actress is in talks with Marathi director Gajendra Ahire who is all set to make his directorial debut in Bollywood.