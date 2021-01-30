Navya Naveli Nanda Cheers For Rumoured Beau Meezaan Jaffrey As He Wins An Award For Malaal

Right from talking about her struggle with anxiety to cheering for her loved ones, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda keeps her followers hooked to her Instagram page with her constant updates.

Recently, Navya took to her Instagram story to give a shoutout to her rumoured beau Meezaan Jaffrey who bagged an award for his debut film Malaal. She shared a picture of the actor happily posing with his trophy and certification of appreciation, and captioned it as, "Congratulations."

Have a look at her post.

Navya and Meezaan have often been linked together but the duo has always maintained that they are nothing more than just good friends.

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Meezaan had refuted rumours about dating Navya. He was quoted as saying, "My relationship has already made headlines but it wasn't a relationship." When prodded further he admitted,"Maybe, I'm in a relationship but not with Navya. Just because I got papped with my friend doesn't mean she's my girlfriend. Maybe you will believe me when I get papped with my actual girlfriend. It's unfair to the other person, even Navya in this case. The media should draw a line somewhere but personally, I don't care what's being said."

Meezaan Jaffrey, son of actor Javed Jafferi, made his acting with the 2019 film Malaal alongside Sharmin Segal. The film was produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actor will next be seen in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 which also stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty and Pranitha Subhash.

ALSO READ: Love Is In The Air: Navya Naveli Nanda Hearts Alleged Boyfriend Meezaan's Singing Video!

ALSO READ: Navya Naveli Nanda Opens Up About Her Struggle With Anxiety; Reveals How Therapy Helped Her