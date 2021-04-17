Navya Naveli Nanda Gives Example Of Her Own Family Members While Addressing Patriarchy & Misogyny

Who would have thought that Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda will be in the headlines, but not owing to her debut or film projects, but as a co-founder of her own organisation? For the unversed, Big B's granddaughter Navya is the co-founder of Aara Health, a healthcare company focused on women, and recently, she also launched Project Naveli- an initiative dedicated to building gender equality in India.

In her recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, when Navya was asked why she felt that healthcare ought to be a part of the gender inequality debate, she gave an example of her own family to prove her point.

She said that she thinks before even understanding the access to healthcare, it is important to understand how healthcare is viewed by women in general. Women inherently prioritize the health and well being of their family over themselves.

She further asserted, "I have seen that happen at my own home with my grandmother and my mother. They are the sole caregivers. Because of that, they are always taking care of the family, the husband and the children. I don't think their own health, mental or physical is a priority."

"That stems from the gender roles we force as a society and that's where the patriarchy and misogyny comes in where men have always been the head of the family and breadwinners, and the woman the caretaker. That, I think, has caused a big disparity in terms of how women even look at health and prioritize their own well being," added Navya.

Well, being an ambitious young girl, Navya is surely setting the right example for the youngsters.

