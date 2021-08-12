Navya Naveli Nanda Got Really Upset When Troll Questioned Her Mom Shweta Bachchan's Profession

In a recent interview to Her Circle, a digital movement dedicated to feminism, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda revealed that once she got really upset with trolls' jibe at her mother Shweta Bachchan.

Recalling an unpleasant experience with trolls, Navya said, "I remember there was one specific comment that I got really upset about. I had given an interview about how my mom inspired me a lot because she is a working woman. Somebody commented, 'but what does she do?' My response to that was that she is a mother and that's a full-time job itself."

Lauding the work done by mothers, Navya asserted that being a mother is "the hardest job" that anyone can have, but it's said that we as a society do not appreciate their work enough and do not give them the credit they deserve.

In the same interview, Navya spoke about her actress-turned-politician-grandmother Jaya Bachchan and said that she is her biggest source of inspiration. She further added that she is very close to her and go to her for almost anything whether it is work related advice or personal advice.

"She is someone who has managed to create her own identity, leave her own mark. One of the biggest things I respect about her is how she uses her voice for things she is passionate about. She has always been very unapologetic, to the point, unfiltered, and she has a spine," said Navya who is a graduate of Fordham University.

Navya also revealed, when she decided to join her dad Nikhil Nanda's business, Jaya had supported her and was proud of her decision.