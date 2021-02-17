Amitabh Bachchan's Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda Is All Set To Join Her Dad's Business

In a conversation with a magazine, megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, who is quite popular on social media, admitted that she will soon join her dad Nikhil Nanda's business. For the unversed, Nikhil Nanda is the Chairman and Managing Director of Escorts Limited, an engineering company founded by his paternal grandfather, Har Prasad Nanda in 1944.

Speaking about making her foray into her family business, Navya told Vogue, "I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead-and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda."

She further added, "Every day there are more and more women starting businesses, breaking records, showing up for one another and exuding independence. I am grateful to be living in a time when women are taking charge. The ball is definitely in our court, and I cannot wait to see all the amazing things we are going to achieve."

Navya recently graduated from Fordham University, with a major in digital technology and UX design. Soon after her graduation, Navya co-founded a healthcare company Aara Health that focuses primarily on women. Apart from Aara Health, Navya also launched Project Naveli.

Not so long ago, while speaking to the same magazine, Navya had reacted to the rumours around her grand Bollywood debut. She had asserted that she was very clear from the beginning that she does not want to choose Bollywood as her career.

