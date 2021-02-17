Navya Naveli Nanda Rips Apart Troll Who Mocks Her Mother Shweta Bachchan

Even though Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has chosen to stay away from Bollywood, she is constantly in the headlines. Recently, Navya spoke to a magazine and revealed that she has decided to join her dad's business and take the legacy of her family forward.

While Navya is well-known for maintaining her calm and poise on her Instagram page, she was quick to teach a troll a lesson, who tried to mock her mother Shweta Bachchan. When a troll commented asking what Navya's mother does for a living, Navya replied by saying, "She's an author, writer, designer, wife and mother."

Later, Navya shared the screenshot of her conversation with the troll on her Instagram story and wrote, "Being a mother and a wife is a full-time job. Please don't discredit women who are homemakers. Their role is so crucial in the upbringing of a generation that will hopefully support their contribution instead of tearing it down."

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan's Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda Is All Set To Join Her Dad's Business

Clearly, Navya knows the right definition of women empowerment and couldn't stay shush when a troll tried to belittle her mom.

Not so long ago, when Navya launched Project Naveli, an organisation dedicated to promoting gender equality, a troll took a sly dig at her and said, "Seriously India??? Lol first provide access opportunity to atleast one district of Maharashtra then talk about India simply using india name." Navya took the comment positively and replied, "Sure! Thank you for the positivity & support."

ALSO READ: Meezaan Jaffery Dating Navya Naveli Nanda? Actor's Father Jaaved Jaaferi Reacts To Their Link-Up Rumours