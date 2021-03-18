Navya Naveli Wears Ripped Jeans Proudly, Asks Uttarakhand CM To Change His Mentality

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has reacted to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's comment on ripped jeans. Expressing her disappointment, the star kid said that she'd wear her ripped jeans proudly. The Uttarakhand CM while attending a workshop organised in Dehradun claimed that women wearing ripped jeans cannot provide the right environment for children at home.

Reacting to the comment, Navya took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Wtf" before adding, "Change your mentality before changing our clothes because the only thing shocking here is the message comments like this send to society. Just (angry emojis)."

She then shared another Instagram post of a news report quoting CM's statement and asked if he can provide the right environment for kids at home. She later shared a throwback picture of herself wearing a pair of ripped jeans and added, "I'll wear my ripped jeans. Thank you. And I'll wear them proudly :)."

For the unversed, Rawat while attending a workshop organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun shared his thoughts over women wearing ripped jeans. "[Women] showing bare knees, wearing ripped denim and looking like rich kids These are the values being given now [at home]. Where is this coming from, if not at home?," he said.

Tirath Singh Rawat went on to add, "If such women go out in the society to meet people and solve their problems, what kind of message are we giving out to society, to our kids? It all starts at home. What we do, our kids follow. A child who is taught the right culture at home, no matter how modern he becomes, will never fail in life."

Navya is often seen speaking up her mind. Earlier, she shot back at a troll who asked what her mother Shweta Bachchan does for a living, and said, "@tarakaursingh2 She's an author, writer, designer, wife & mother :)."

Navya shared the conversation on Instagram Stories and urged people not to discredit homemakers. "Being a mother & wife is a full-time job. Please don't discredit women who are homemakers! Their role is so crucial in the upbringing of a generation that will hopefully support their contribution instead of tearing it down," she wrote.

