Nawazuddin Siddiqui Hopes That Late Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Has A Successful Career In Films

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui who looked up to his senior Irrfan Khan, hopes everything good for the latter's son Babil. In his recent conversation with a leading daily, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor said, "I have seen Babil as a child when we used to meet Irrfan bhai and his family for Holi-Diwali celebrations. I hope that he has a successful career in films."

For the unversed, today (April 29, 2021) is the first death anniversary of Irrfan. In the same interview, Nawazuddin reminisced about his equation with Irrfan and said that he had a good association with him.

"Apart from both of us attending the same institute, National School of Drama (NSD), he also directed me in Alvida. Consciously or otherwise, I learnt a lot from him during our interactions. When he was directing me in Alvida around 2003, he demonstrated a very nice aspect, about using fewer and crisper dialogues," said Nawazuddin.

Sharing an anecdote from his shoot days with Irrfan, the Kick actor revealed, "In a scene where I was supposed to ask a girl to come over and sit on my bicycle, Irrfan bhai told me that I can drop the word 'cycle' since movies are an audio-visual medium. He taught me 'less is more'. This is a theory that even I used to follow and his advice only cemented it."

Nawazuddin also said that he was impressed by Irrfan's natural ease and casualness in his performance, and admired his unique style of acting.

When asked to pick Irrfan Khan's best performance, Nawazuddin said that he was brilliant in Haasil.