Nawazuddin Siddiqui On His Favourite On-Screen Character: My Likes And Dislikes Are Different

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most unconventional actors of B-town. One just can't point a finger at his films' choices. When it comes to bringing new things on the table, he just knows how to surprise the audiences. No wonder why he has a separate fan base! In his recent tete-a-tete with a media agency, when the Manjhi- The Mountain Man actor was asked about his favourite on-screen character, he said that his likes and dislikes are very different.

"The characters that are my favourite, are not liked by people much. I had done a film called 'Patang'. I like that character (wedding band-singer Chakku) too because there wasn't much acting involved. While doing these roles, the intention was to show an ordinary man with no special qualities, and less drama," said Siddiqui.

He further said that his favourite on-screen characters are generally not liked by the audience. Without blaming his fans, he further asserted, "It's just that my likes and dislikes are different. The audience likes a little bit of drama and emotion."

Nawazuddin also mentioned that he is fond of dry characters a lot, that don't have too much of emotions. He explained that unlike on-screen characters, people in real life always have some dryness. "Like not crying in the middle of the road. But in movies, two emotions work a lot- being happy and sad," added the Kick actor.

In the same interview, Siddiqui also said that he loved playing late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray in Thackeray, and affirmed that the character will always be close to his heart.

"I really liked playing Thackeray. I had prepared for it a lot. There were many challenges. I had to ensure not to completely copy him, but at the same time look like Thackeray. And for actors, when you put in a lot of effort that becomes close to their hearts," said the Raat Akeli Hai actor.

