Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reacts To Rumours Of Being At Loggerheads With Irrfan Khan During The Lunchbox

Ritesh Batra's globally celebrated film The Lunchbox recently completed 8 years. Upon its release in 2013, the film starring late Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nimrat Kaur had received positive reviews from the critics and the audience and was also a success at the box office. The film also received accolades at various international festivals.

In a chat with a leading daily, Nawazuddin Siddiqui who essayed the role of Shaikh, Irrfan's character Saajan's colleague recalled his fond memories of working with the late actor in this film.

ETimes quoted him as saying, "For me, one of the best experiences was to shoot for the film in a packed train. An entire compartment was booked for our shoot, Irrfan bhai and I had got into our get-up for the movie and sat between the locals, common people. No one really realized but everyone just perfectly synced into our scene; that is the beauty of a local train. Even those who were not in our unit became a part of The Lunchbox."

The Gangs Of Wasseypur actor fondly remembered his co-star and said, "Irrfan bhai was like my older brother and I have several precious memories of working with him, even before The Lunchbox happened. When the casting for Slumdog Millionaire was going on, he took me to meet Danny Boyle without an appointment. Imagine walking in to meet such a big director without any prior notice."

Nawazuddin revealed that both him and Irrfan bagged Slumdog Millionaire but he had to let go of the film when the shooting commenced as he was busy with another movie. Thus, Nawaz's role was offered to another actor.

In another interview with Spotboye, the Sacred Games actor refuted rumours of being at loggerheads with the late actor during the shooting of The Lunchbox and said, "Aisa kuchh nahin thha. Sab bakwaas baatein (all nonsense). Irrfan Bhai and I were both deeply committed to our characters. Unki soch meri soch se qaafi milti thhi (we thought alike). Working with him in The Lunchbox was a pleasure and a learning experience. Sadly, death snatched him away from us. I didn't get a chance to work with him again."

The Lunchbox tells the story of a neglected housewife and a lonely widower who begin an unexpected relationship through exchanged notes due to a mistaken lunchbox delivery.