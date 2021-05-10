Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Brother Shamas Opens Up On Their Rift After Actor Didn't Tweet About Bole Chudiyan Song

Last year, when Nawazuddin Siddiqui was having marital differences with his wife Aaliya, the actor's brother Shamas had come out in his support in the media. However, a few days, Shamas left everyone shocked when he took a dig at the actor over his outburst over celebrities vacationing in the Maldives amid the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to speculations that all is not well between the two brothers.

Recently, in a tete-a-tete with a leading tabloid, Shamas opened up about his rift with Nawazuddin and blamed it on the creative differences they had over their upcoming film Bole Chudiyan. The film helmed by Shamas, stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia in leading roles.

While speaking with ETimes, when Shamas was asked to elaborate on the creative differences he was talking about, the filmmaker replied, "Those normal things which happen between a director and an actor."

Futher on being asked if the Sacred Games actor was unhappy with the film's songs, Shamas told the daily, "Mujhe farak nahin padta, people are liking it. Nawaz tweeted two songs and did not tweet the third, though," and added, "He wants the film to be very real and I want it to be commercial."

Before Shamas-Nawazuddin's fallout, Bole Chudiyan had hit the headlines for wrong reasons when actress Mouni Roy walked out of the film citing disagreements with producer Rajesh Bhatia. On the other handm Bhatia had accused the Naagin actress of being unprofessional and irresponsible. Later, the makers roped in Tamannaah Bhatia in place of Mouni.

The Siddiqui brothers have been surrounded by controversies since last year when Nawazuddin's wife Aaliya accused Shamas of domestic violence. She had filed for a divorce and even accused the actor of infidelity. However, recently, Aaliya had a change of heart after seeing Nawazuddin's caring side when she was battling COVID-19, and said that she is willing to start afresh with the Gangs Of Wasseypur star.