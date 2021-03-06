Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Doesn't Want A Divorce; Says 'We Will Sort All The Problems'

A year after making serious allegations against Nawazuddin Siddiqui saying that he is not a good husband and a father, the actor's wife Aaliyah Siddiqui has had a change of heart after seeing his caring side when she was unwell.

Aaliya aka Anjana Kishor Pandey told ABP News in an interview that she doesn't want to divorce the Sacred Games actor and wants to sort all the problems and misconceptions.

On being asked the reason behind this, Aaliya told the news channel, "For the last 10 days, I have been battling the COVID-19 virus, which is the reason I have been living in isolation in my house in Mumbai. Nawaz, who is currently busy shooting in Lucknow, is taking care of our children Yaani Siddiqui and Shora Siddiqui."

She further added, "Despite being extremely busy, Nawaz is taking good care of both our children including their education and other needs. Not only this, he often calls me and enquires about my health and needs. I am very impressed with this side of Nawaz and it touched my heart. Earlier, he was never able to pay attention to his children. But now, I am really surprised to see him like this."

Talking about how she is willing to start afresh, Aaliya said, "Both me and Nawaz will try together to remove all the problems between us. Going forward, we will sort all the problems and misconceptions. We have been talking about this."

Last year, Aaliyah had stirred a controversy when she alleged that she was subjected to domestic violence. She had claimed that though Nawaz never raised his hand on her, his brother Shamas Siddiqui hit her.

