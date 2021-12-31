Nawazuddin Siddiqui: 2021 Has Taught Me Not To Trust People Who Show Off, People Who Are Hypocrites

In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was asked what is that one thing that 2021 has taught him, he said that 2021 has been a big learning experience for him.

He told Times Of India, "It was a tough year for the entire globe, with such hardships around us. 2021 has taught me not to trust people who show off, people who are hypocrites."

When asked if there is anything that he would like to change about the current year, he said, "For me one thing that I'd like to change would be to stop calling the industry, Bollywood. It feels borrowed. This is something I'd like to follow in the coming years as well."

Earlier also, in several interviews, Nawazuddin had expressed his disappointment over calling the film industry 'Bollywood'.

Speaking about 2022, the Kick actor said that is is going to be super exciting for him, as he will be juggling between varied projects and films. He further said that he is looking forward to the release of all his films and shooting schedules.

When asked about his professional plans in 2022, Siddiqui said that a lot of things are in the pipeline. "I have 5-6 films, some are ready for release and for some I'll be shooting. All in all, 2022 will be the busiest year," added the actor.

He also revealed his resolution for 2022 and said that he would like to spread more love, happiness and positivity around himself.