Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says 'Superstars Do Fake Acting'; Suggests Aspiring Actors To Not Lose Their Originality

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui who's well-known for doing different kind of roles, suggested all the aspiring actors not to focus on the acting of 'superstars' of Bollywood, as he finds their acting 'fake', and rather suggested them to maintain their originality. Did Siddiqui take a sly dig at the superstars? Well, decide yourself after reading his statement!

"I would just like to say from my experience that you should not lose your originality. These superstars do fake acting, so don't get carried away with it. I want to see your original acting. If you are acting like a superstar, why would I watch you. If you show something good, something that is interesting and original, I would want to see that," said Nawazuddin Siddiqui while speaking to a media agency.

Speaking of actors rushing to OTT platforms because their films couldn't hit the theatres, Nawazuddin said, "In the beginning, it was because of cause and passion. Now, because of the lockdown and films not releasing in theatres, these big stars are coming to OTT. That is not a good thing. Now there are big OTT platforms that are taking these big stars. Why didn't these stars come before?"

With respect to work, Nawazuddin recently made his music video debut with B Praak's new song 'Baarish ki jaaye', which also featured Sunanda Sharma.

Speaking about his shooting experience, the Kick actor said that his experience was very different, as he had never done music videos earlier.

"But they got two to three options, and we talked. I like the work of B Praak and this one I liked in the first go. Video director Arvindr Khaira shot in Hyderabad. We shot it in two days. I have never danced and have this mental blockage about it. I was scared, too. But I rehearsed and it went off well," recalled Siddiqui.

