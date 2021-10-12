Nawazuddin Siddiqui Takes A Dig At Big Producers For Entering OTT: They Do Not Have Any Idea About Art

In his recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui expressed his concern over big producers making a foray into several OTT platforms. The actor feels that such producers who have no idea about art, only focuses on business in the name of fake content-driven films.

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Nawazuddin said, "Frankly speaking, I feel they had a great start, no doubt, but the problems arise when established producers enter the fray. For them, it's a business."

He further added, "The way in which Netflix - and other OTTs - helped new directors and actors in India and gave them world recognition, I think it's important for this to continue. The shifting that is happening now is a little scary. These big producers can only think of business, they don't have any idea about art."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reacts To Rumours Of Being At Loggerheads With Irrfan Khan During The Lunchbox

When asked about why he's scared with their foray into OTT platforms, he said that he knows that they'll bring the same old formula that they've been repeating for decades. There's a hero and a heroine and a villain, both the hero and the heroine are good-looking, and zero story.

International Emmy Awards 2021: Sushmita Sen's Aarya, Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Vir Das Bag Big Nods

"God forbid those people enter this arena. That's my biggest problem; formula. We've been doing it for 30-40 years and still aren't bored of it. This is an example of our intelligence," added the Gangs of Wasseypur actor.

Nawazuddin concluded by saying that he is not skeptical about 'commercial cinema', but has no patience for 'fake content-driven' films.