Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Wife Aaliya To Take A Family Trip To Dubai, Latter Says 'We Shall Book The Tickets Soon'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya are on the road to recovery as they recuperate from the material issues that they faced last year. Aaliya who had filed for divorce in 2020 alleging domestic violence, earlier this year had revealed that the pair wants to make their marriage work.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Pitted Opposite Tiger Shroff In Heropanti 2: Report

Now, during an interaction with ETimes, she revealed that the couple is also going on a trip together with their kids to spend some quality time. Nawazauddin who is often busy shooting will be visiting Dubai sometime soon.

Aaliya told the portal, "We shall book the tickets soon. Yes, we all four are going. The kids will stay back in Dubai."

Talking about Shora and Yaani (their children)'s staying back to study in Dubai, Aaliya said, "They are not enjoying studies online and wish to attend classrooms, which doesn't look like a possibility in the near future in India. My children's body language has changed. Online padhai woh nahin hoti jo aapko classroom mein milti hai (Online classes don't impart the same education as a real classroom)."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Star In Kangana Ranaut's Upcoming Production Tiku Weds Sheru

She further added that, "My niece is there. And, I have a very good caretaker. So, even if I come to India off and on for any work or to meet Nawaz, it won't be a problem."

The report revealed that Nawazuddin will begin shooting for Tiger Shroff & Tara Sutaria's Heropanti 2 in London after his Dubai trip. Heropanti 2, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Ahmed Khan is set to begin shooting for the film in Mumbai and London soon.