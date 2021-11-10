Nayanthara Back On Board For Atlee's Next With Shah Rukh Khan: Report

The filming for Atlee's next had been underway in Pune, but had to be put on hold after Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by NCB. Reportedly due to the film's delay Nayanthara has called it quits but is all set to return to filming now.

Reports had also emerged claiming that Samantha has come forward to step in the project in place of Nayanthara but the South actress is still part of the project. She had signed the film couple of months ago but had decided to quit after the delayed as she had to give her call sheets for Chiranjeevi's film Godfather. However, with the filming set to begin soon once again, Nayanthara is returning on set.

Nayanthara will be essaying the role of an investigative officer in the movie and who falls in love with SRK character. Reportedly, besides Nayanthara, the film also features three more female leads.

Shah Rukh, on the other hand, will be essaying a double role - of a father and a son. Reportedly the story is similar to Netflix's Spanish hit series Money Heist but will be based in India. The story follows a man who leads a group of wrongly accused female jail mates (played by Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and others) and turns them into a group of vigilantes fighting against social evils. However, the makers are yet to confirm the film's plot.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's 'Pathan' where he will be seen along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He has also been roped in for Rajkumar Hirani's next set to be an immigration drama.