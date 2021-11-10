    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Nayanthara Back On Board For Atlee's Next With Shah Rukh Khan: Report

      By
      |

      The filming for Atlee's next had been underway in Pune, but had to be put on hold after Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by NCB. Reportedly due to the film's delay Nayanthara has called it quits but is all set to return to filming now.

      Nayanthara, srk

      Shah Rukh Khan Receiving Tell-All Interview Requests From International Media Regarding His Son Aryan's Case?Shah Rukh Khan Receiving Tell-All Interview Requests From International Media Regarding His Son Aryan's Case?

      Reports had also emerged claiming that Samantha has come forward to step in the project in place of Nayanthara but the South actress is still part of the project. She had signed the film couple of months ago but had decided to quit after the delayed as she had to give her call sheets for Chiranjeevi's film Godfather. However, with the filming set to begin soon once again, Nayanthara is returning on set.

      Nayanthara will be essaying the role of an investigative officer in the movie and who falls in love with SRK character. Reportedly, besides Nayanthara, the film also features three more female leads.

      Shah Rukh, on the other hand, will be essaying a double role - of a father and a son. Reportedly the story is similar to Netflix's Spanish hit series Money Heist but will be based in India. The story follows a man who leads a group of wrongly accused female jail mates (played by Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and others) and turns them into a group of vigilantes fighting against social evils. However, the makers are yet to confirm the film's plot.

      Shah Rukh Khan's Manager Pooja Dadlani Gives NCB SIT's Summons A Miss Due To Health IssuesShah Rukh Khan's Manager Pooja Dadlani Gives NCB SIT's Summons A Miss Due To Health Issues

      Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's 'Pathan' where he will be seen along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He has also been roped in for Rajkumar Hirani's next set to be an immigration drama.

      Comments
      Read more about: nayanthara atlee shah rukh khan
      Story first published: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 11:11 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 10, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X