Nayanthara Finalised To Play Shah Rukh Khan's Leading Lady In His Next With Atlee: Report

Ever since it has been revealed that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to team up with Bigil director Atlee for a film, fans can't keep their calm and have been eagerly waiting for every single update on this exciting collaboration.

Last month, there were reports in media that the makers are in talks with Lady superstar Nayanthara to play King Khan's leading lady in this action thriller. And now, the latest buzz suggests that the Darbar actress has been locked as the female lead in this SRK-Atlee's film.

As per a Pinkvilla report, Nayanthara has come on board the action thriller and has done the paperwork as well. A source close to the development told the news portal, "Both Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan have been in conversation with Nayanthara for a while now and things have finally fallen in place. The actress has come on board the action thriller and the paperwork too has been done."

Reportedly, Atlee is keen to bring talents from across industries on board for this film which is touted to be an out-and-out commercial.

"It's a proper Pan-India film, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to get the biggest names from all industries on board the film. It's an out and out commercial film and everyone is excited to see SRK in this space after a long time," the source told Pinkvilla.

The report further stated that the pre-production work on this film is in full swing and quoted the source as saying, "The location scout, look test, casting and other aspects have already begun."

Buzz is that Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a double role in this ambitious project which will be bankrolled by his production banner Red Chillies. While the makers have kept details about Nayanthara's role under wraps, the source slipped in, "It's a well sketched out female lead and that's something that drew Nayanthara to the film."

The source further added that SRK who is at present in the shape of his career with bulked up body, six pack abs for Pathan, wants to carry this avatar forward in Atlee's film as well.

Speaking about the same, the source revealed, "While the body type remains the same, he would sport a look that's different from Pathan. The team is consistently working towards developing a special attire for SRK based on his character traits."

Currently, Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting for Siddharth Anand's Pathan alongside John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. On the other hand, Nayanthara is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Netrikann.