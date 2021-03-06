NCB Chargesheet Claims Rhea Chakraborty Funded Drug Deals & Conspired To Sell

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday (March 5) field a chargesheet in the drugs case in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The chargesheet reportedly involved the stringent charge of "illicit trafficking and harbouring of offenders" against actor Rhea Chakraborty and 32 others.

According to reports, under Section 27A of the NDPS Act, the charged can be sentenced to a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 20 years in jail. In the 1200-page-long chargesheet, the agency has alleged that Rhea since November 2019, with consent, has accepted and stored drugs at her residence. NCB has also claimed that Rhea had "facilitated her house" (sic) to Rajput, her boyfriend, for the consumption of drugs.

A TOI report quoted NCB saying, "She has provided funds for the purchase of drugs, thus, she has financed an activity related to illicit drug dealings. Rhea Chakraborty has facilitated a channel of supply of drugs with the help of her brother Showik Chakraborty..."

Apart from Rhea, the chargesheet also named her brother Showik, Sushant's cook Dipesh Sawant, house manager Samuel Miranda and Rishikesh Pawar. It stated that all procured drugs and supplied them to the late actor.

The NCB also alleged that Rhea had conspired to procure, possess, sell and transport, "import interstate, export interstate", and was "dealing with ganja, marijuana and bud." While the bureau has filed the chargesheet on the basis of the available evidence and statements by 200 witnesses. Back in 2020, the Bombay high court granted Rhea bail by stating that no evidence was found against the actress.

Rhea was granted bail on October 7, 2020, a month after her arrest by the NCB. Several more accused in the case are out on bail, but eight are still in NCB's custody. The agency has also revealed that another chargesheet will be filed against Komal Rampal, Swapna Pubby, Karishma Prakash and 14 others.

