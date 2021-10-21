NCB Conducts Raid At SRK's Mannat Followed By Ananya Panday's Mumbai Home, Actress Summoned For Questioning

While Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is in judicial custody in a drug-related case. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is further investigating the drugs' involvement in Bollywood and moved on to further raids. NCB agents were spotted on Thursday morning, October 21, 2021, outside actress Ananya Panday's Mumbai home.

Several cars and agents visited the actress home for a raid. However, none revealed that information when snapped by the paparazzi at the scene. Further details are still awaited. Soon after, NCB officers also reached Shah Rukh Khan's infamous Bandra mansion Mannat for a follow-up raid.

Ananya Panday has reportedly also been summoned to appear for questioning by the NCB.

Notably, earlier this week, NCB submitted Aryan Khan's drug-related WhatsApp chats in court. Reports claimed that the star kid had a drug-related conversation with a debutante actress. However, any details about the chat have not been revealed by the court.

Aryan Khan's bail plea on October 20 was rejected on basis of the chat submitted by NCB. Session court while rejecting Aryan's bail on Wednesday said, the accused could tamper with evidence if released.