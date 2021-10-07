NCB Seeks Custody Of Aryan Khan Till October 11 In Drugs Case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has sought an extension of judiciary custody of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and seven other accused in connection with a drugs case.

A tweet by ANI read, "NCB seeks remand of Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, and five others till October 11 in the party on the cruise ship case."

The news agency mentioned in another tweet, "While seeking custody of Aryan Khan & 7 others till Oct 11 in the drug seizure case, NCB tells a Mumbai-based court it is still conducting raids and "anyone arrested in those raids would be needed to be confronted with the present accused."

Aryan Khan was first detained and then arrested by the NCB after the investigating agency conducted a raid at a high-profile rave party on Empress Cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai on Saturday (October 2). On Monday (October 4), Khan and others were produced before the Esplanade Court wherein the court denied bail to them and extended their judicial custody till October 7.

As per a report in NDTV, the judge while extending Aryan's custody had said, "Investigation is of prime importance and it needs to be carried out. It benefits both accused and investigator." So far the NCB has arrested 17 people in connection with this drugs case.