Neel Shah, The Famous Memer Shares How Meme Making Is A Major Part Of Entertainment Industry

While the competition is at its peak, it gets challenging to be the best and Neel Shah knows this better than any of us. Hailing from Surat, this guy has exemplified the power of consistent efforts and determination.

Neel's creativity, diligence and intelligence allowed him to be ahead of his competition. Today, he is a renowned memer whose page is named Log.Kya.Sochenge entertains millions of people across social media. With a followers count of 4.5 million, one can say that it is one of the most followed social media pages we have.

True to his passion, Neel always ensures that the page is driven by relatable content. Today, meme making is one of the most vital part of entertainment industry. On asking about success, he says, "I started this page to entertain people and no matter how much success I achieve, I can never forget my motive behind starting this page."

The most followed social media handle not only entertains people but also helps Neel to expand his business. Currently owning LKS Media, Neel is ensuring to pave his way to success in the entrepreneurial field.

As one of the most influential entrepreneurs, Neel has managed to build a team of experts who come up with innovative ideas to run any campaign successfully. So far, Neel has led many successful campaigns including the ones for brands like Tiktok, Likee, AamAadmiParty and HelloApp.

When asked about the strategies behind these campaigns, Neel said, "I along with my team come up with creative ideas to ensure that we all uplift our client's businesses. My main motive is to be the change by helping people and I stand by it."

Neel is not only a great social media expert but also a great entertainer who works tirelessly to bring a smile to people's faces. While others are busy making profits via social media, he is still striving hard by ensuring to make memes that can make people laugh. His job is no less than a challenge since social media is open to everyone for criticism. Still determined to stick to his passion, that is to entertain people, Neel is striving hard to achieve his goals.