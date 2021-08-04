Neelam Kothari Admits Getting Stereotyped At The Start Of Her Career; 'Today, Actresses Get To Be The Hero'

Neelam Kothari who was a prominent face in the 90s, recently opened up on being 'unfortunately stereotyped' at the beginning of her career in the Hindi film industry. Speaking about how things have changed for actresses in today's times, she said that they get to be the hero these days.

Neelam said that when she started her journey in Bollywood, the industry was very different since films were largely centered around the hero. But today, the kind of roles that are being written for actresses and the films which are being made are diverse.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the actress told a leading daily, "When I had started, I was so young and was unfortunately stereotyped. The industry was also very different back then. Films would largely be about the hero. Today, actresses get to be the hero in their films! The kind of roles that are written and the films that are being made now are so diverse! Look at the content out there on the digital platforms, especially the homegrown ones. A large chunk of it is women-oriented. I think it's a great time to be an actor. I wish I was acting now."

Chunky Panday Recalls Burning Neelam's Leg During A Film Shoot; 'The Whole Calf Had Peeled Off Literally'

Neelam also got candid about her upcoming projects and said, "There is great content being made, offering so much scope to an artiste to perform and explore now. I have already shot a portion of a project, which I am not at liberty to disclose yet. I was also offered another project, which I had to decline as they wanted me to shoot abroad for 45 days. I didn't want to stay away from my family--my husband (Samir Soni) and daughter (Ahana)--for long in the middle of the pandemic."

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Review: Karan Johar, Neelam, Maheep And Bhavana's Reality Show Lacks Drama

Neelam made her Bollywood debut with Jawaani in 1984 and went on to star in films like Love 86, Ilzaam, Khudgarz, Aag Hi Aag, Hum Saath Saath Hai amongst others. She recently made her acting comeback with the Netflix series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.