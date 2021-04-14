Neelima Azeem On Shahid's Wife Mira Rajput: She Is Somebody Who Doesn't Try To Get Attention

Veteran actress Neelima Azeem was all praise for her daughter-in-law Mira Rajput in a recent interview with an entertainment portal. Mira is married to Neelima's elder son and actor Shahid Kapoor.

The Sadak actress said that she feels Mira is more of a friend than a daughter-in-law. Neelima was quoted as saying, "Maybe I understand her because she is young, she got kids at a very young age, she's extremely intelligent individual, yet she is kind and giving, understanding. I was very understanding with my first husband with his talent and his expertise get that break and I actually said 'haan jao.' She is somebody who doesn't try to get attention or seek that highlight, she's just not a brat. She's well-brought-up."

Neelima further added that she is quite close to Mira's parents. Talking about her bond with her daughter-in-law, she said, "With Mira, I have all the understanding of what two women who are on the same page can have and who share the same life with the same people. And we're both cool."

In the same interview, Neelima Azeem also talked about the equation that she shared with her sons, Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. The actress called Shahid "cute and kind" and said that she feels wonderful and safe around him.

"I seek out Shahid for these wonderful conversations on life we have and our sense of humour also tallies a lot, and he's cute and kind and sensitive so I feel wonderful and safe around him," Neelima was quoted as saying by the entertainment portal.

She also opened up about her youngest son Ishaan Khatter and said, "With Ishaan, I have this wonderful sense of companionship where we are similar in certain ways and we move in rhythm very well together, and I feel very comfortable with Ishaan."

She further added that both Shahid and Ishaan are "honest, brave and they don't judge others."

