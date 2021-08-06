Neena Gupta First Rejected Dial 100, Says She Said Yes On Finding Out It's 'Different' From Other Projects

Neena Gupta who recently appeared in the revenge drama Dial 100, revealed that she rejected the script for its genre. However, on finding out that the story is unique she changed her mind. The film starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sakshi Tanwar is directed by Rensil D'Silva and released today (August 6) on ZEE5.

Neena Gupta who is playing a negative role in the film said she had rejected the script because she thought it was similar to something she had done before. "Then I spoke to the producer and he told me about my role. It was very different from what I have done so far, that's why I said yes to it," Neena told PTI.

Dial 100 follows a police officer Nikhil Sood (Manoj Bajpayee), who receives a call on the police helpline from a distressed woman (Neena Gupta) planning to commit suicide. However, while talking to her the officer realises she instead is headed to kill someone else. He soon finds out that the woman has a personal connection to him and his wife (Sakshi Tanwar) and son are in danger.

Talking about her other projects, the veteran actress also said she is grateful for the different roles that are offered to her. Apart from Dial 100, she will also be seen in Shiv Shastri Balboa, Masaba Masaba 2, and more.

Sharing about her current project she said, "I am very grateful that I am getting such nice parts. I am shooting for this film called Shiv Shastri Balboa with Anupam Kher and again, I have a very different role."

"I also have the second season of Panchayat, Masaba Masaba and a film on organ donation, where I play the main part. I have a lot of good offers but I am still very greedy," she concluded.