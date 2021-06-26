Neena Gupta Gives Her Book Sach Kahun Toh To Gulzar, Asks Him If He Will Read It

Neena Gupta is currently on a promotional spree for her recently launched book Sach Kahun Toh. The book is her autobiography and traces the ups and downs of her professional as well as personal life. The actress was spotted giving her book to renowned lyricist Gulzar.

The paparazzi spotted the Badhaai Ho actress handing over the book to the lyricist at his doorsteps. Neena Gupta could be seen in a floral-printed matching blue and white shirt and shorts. The actress tells the paparazzi that she has come to give her book to Gulzar Saab and adds that she hopes he will read it.

She cutely asks him "Padhoge" furthermore in the video. Gulzar calls Neena Gupta to pose by his side for the paparazzi. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actress also removes her mask while posing with him and says "Dekho Yeh Main Hun." Take a look at the adorable video.

As the lyricist left for his home, she asked him to read her book and let her know whether he liked it. Neena Gupta also lastly enquired about his health. Talking about the actress' book, Sach Kahun Toh she has mentioned her stepping into the film industry, having a relationship with cricketer Vivian Richards, being a single parent, facing unemployment and finally of her career getting a new lease of life after Badhaai Ho.

Meanwhile, Neena Gupta recently revealed in an interview with Quint that once a magazine had written that she was working as a salesgirl in a carpet shop. Talking about it further, the Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan actress said, "So many times, you don't know what lies people have written about me. When I was very new here, I remember they wrote in some film magazine, 'Neena Gupta is working as a salesgirl in Shyam Ahuja's shop'. Believe me, I did not know who Shyam Ahuja was at that time. We couldn't afford Shyam Ahuja, I did not know who he is. I asked my friends about him. They said he has a carpet shop. Why? Why I was working (there)? Unbelievable. My fault; I feed them that."

On the work front, Neena Gupta will soon be seen in the movie Goodbye. She will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna in the same. The movie will be helmed by Vikas Bahl.