Neena Gupta On Battling Loneliness: I Didn't Have A Boyfriend Or Husband For Many Years

Neena Gupta is known for delivering stellar performances in films. Besides her exceptional acting chops, the veteran actress is also known for speaking her mind even when it comes to her private life. Recently, in a radio interview, the Badhaai Ho actress opened up about battling loneliness in the past.

Neena said that she felt lonely as she did not have a husband or a boyfriend for the longest time. While speaking with RJ Siddharth Kanan on his radio show, when the actress said, "It happened all my life. Because I didn't have a boyfriend or husband for many years. In fact, my father was my boyfriend; he was the man of the house. It has happened when I was disrespected at work."

However, the actress further added that she has overcome that phase and doesn't dwell on the past. "I've often felt lonely, but God has given me the power that I'm always able to move on. I don't dwell on the past," Neena admitted on the show.

Neena Gupta had earlier been in a relationship with West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards in the 1980s. and they have a daughter together named Masaba Gupta. Later, the actress fell in love with Vivek Mehra, a Delhi-based charted accountant and got married to 2008.

Earlier, in an interview with Times Of India, Neena had opened up about Masaba being curious to know why she wanted to tie the knot with Vivek.

"Frankly, I didn't have to tell her. Vivek and I were going around for eight to 10 years; he used to come down to my house in Mumbai and I often used to go to Delhi. But yes, precisely speaking, when I told Masaba that I want to get married, she wanted to know why. I told her that marriage is important if you have to live in this society else you don't get respect. And, Masaba understood me. Masaba is one person who will do anything for her mother's happiness whether she likes it or not. So, I was not worried. I was just feeling a bit awkward in telling her that," Neena had told the leading daily.

Workwise, Neena Gupta's recent release Arjun Kapoor-Rakul Preet Singh starrer Sardar Ka Grandson, premiered on Netflix on Tuesday (May 18, 2021).