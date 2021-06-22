Neena Gupta On Pay Disparity; Says Raise Your Voice Only When You Are Confident

Ever since Neena Gupta launched her autobiography 'Sach Kahun Toh', she has been in the headlines constantly. In her memoir, Neena not only mentioned about her pregnancy out of the wedlock, but also a casting couch incident.

During the promotions of her autobiography, Neena Gupta had a conversation with a leading daily and the actress addressed the issue of pay disparity in industry.

When asked about her opinion on pay disparity, she told ETimes, "I think if you feel that something is wrong, you must raise your voice. And also to raise your voice, you have to have standing. When you know that you have reached a particular status quo in your career, so you can ask. Any other actress who has just started, she won't ask now. People who are established who are stars, they will ask, they should ask, why not? They know their value. They know people want to see them, so they ask for it."

The Badhaai Ho actress further added that any actress cannot raise her voice unless she is confident that her voice will be heard.

"If I'm working in an office, and if I raise my voice about something, they will throw me out. Then I won't raise my voice because I need that money, I need that salary," explained Neena.

She went on to add that one has to be in a position and one should be intelligent enough to be in a position that if she raises her voice, they won't throw her out, otherwise it's stupidity.