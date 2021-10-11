Neena Gupta On The Need Of Mentor In Film Industry: You Can't Enter Business Without Knowing Rules Of Game

Neena Gupta recently unveiled her tell-all memoir 'Sach Kahun Toh' in which she chronicled journey from her childhood days in Karol Baug to her successful innings in Bollywood besides talking about her various milestones and struggles both in personal and professional space.

In her book, the Badhaai Ho actress also emphasized on the need of having a mentor in the film industry. Speaking about the same, Neena told ETimes in an interview, "It's like any industry, you cannot enter a business without knowing the rules of the game."

The actress had mentioned in her book how she was considered by Shekhar Kapur for a role in his film but lost out on it as she didn't take the initiative to call him.

"As I said, I didn't call Shekhar Kapur back because I thought he had told me that he'd call me back. If there was somebody who was advising me, I'd not have missed the opportunity. Later on, I was advised to write down the names of people to call in a week, and to make at least 10 calls every day, and to keep calling till there is a response. Earlier, I didn't know all this," Neena shared her own experience while speaking with the tabloid.

In the same interview, Neena also spoke about how she regretted the manner in which she dealt with the media in her heydays. The actress said that back then, she used to share details of her private affairs without inhibitions, only to find them being splashed across the gossip columns the next day.

Saying that she thought those people were her friends, Neena added that she doesn't blame them as she believes that was a part of their profession.

"As I said, it was my mistake. I thought they were my friends but they are also clever, and that was their profession. It demanded things to be gotten out of me. I don't blame them," the tabloid quoted her as saying.

Further, Neena also revealed that recently a journalist reached out to her for an interview on a topic she wasn't comfortable talking about. When she turned down her request, the journalist revealed she was a rookie reporter who was asked to get something scandalous or face dire consequences.

"But I think in today's generation people are very wary of what they're saying, they're very good. They have learned a lot from social media; things have changed now," Neena signed off.

Speaking about films, Neena Gupta will next be seen in Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Goodbye.