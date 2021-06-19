Neena Gupta On Why She Did Not Get Married When She Was Pregnant With Masaba: I Was Too Proud Of Myself

Ever since actress Neena Gupta launched her autobiography 'Sach Kahun Toh', she has been constantly in the headlines. In her recent tete-a-tete with actress Sonali Bendre, Neena opened up about her decision not to get married when she was pregnant with Masaba Gupta and said that she was too proud of herself.

For the unversed, the Badhaai Ho actress got pregnant during her relationship with Sir Vivian Richards. Even though her life was every bit hard, Neena was firm to raise her daughter as a single mother. Today, Masaba is one famous name in the field of fashion.

Coming back to Neena Gupta's conversation with Sonali, the former said, "I was too proud of myself. I said I will not marry because I need a name, because I will get money. Like about this person who is gay. That was offered to me, that 'you will get a name and you do what you want'. I would never do that."

Neena Gupta Opens Up On Her First Failed Marriage Which Lasted Less Than A Year; 'I Wanted More From Life'

Neena also admitted that she was still attached to Vivian, although they met very seldom, but there was a connect for quite many years.

"There was a connect with Masaba also. We used to go for holidays together sometimes and whatever time Masaba spent with him or I spent with him was very nice. There was no problem because we were away from his house. He has a wife and he has children. I will always cherish those memories," added Neena.

When David Dhawan Lashed Out At Neena Gupta And Juhi Chawla Consoled Her Saying 'I've Also Cried Many Times'

Neena went on to add that she was not interested in anybody else. She was happy that whatever time she got to spend together with Vivian, it was very nice.

"I was also very happy that Masaba can spend time together. Later on, she grew up. Then, you know how things happen," concluded Neena.