Neena Gupta Reacts To Being Trolled For Wearing Shorts To Meet Gulzar; Says She's Not Bothered By Trolls

Recently, actress Neena Gupta visited veteran lyricist Gulzar's residence to gift him her book 'Sach Kahun Toh' and shared a video of her visit on her Instagram page. She captioned it as, "So happy and nervous ki unhen kaisi lagegi."

While actors like Anil Kapoor, Maanvi Gagroo, etc., praised her in the comment section of the video, many netizens took a sharp jibe at her outfit. Neena, who wore a bright coloured co-ord set, received many negative comments over her dressing choice.

A user wrote, "Gulzar sahab k pass aap gaye the wo time aapko saadi pehen kr jana chahiye tha...sorry....kyuki Gulzar sahab Gulzar sahab hai."

"Ye sab gandgi hai aunty ji !!! Western culture bilkul kharab hai ! Or aap ye Jante hue bhi inka anusarn kar rahe ho ! Toh aaj ke bache apni history or religion ke bar mai kya hi jaan na pasand karenge !? Jab aap jaise log maail se bhari western culture ki chadar ohd lenge," wrote another user.

Now, in her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Neena was asked about trolls' reactions to her outfit, she said that she is least bothered about their reactions.

"I fail to understand when anybody writes that I have been trolled for this. It's plain rubbish. What's the definition of 'trolling'? Doesn't it mean that several people are criticising you? Look at the amount of praises I've received. Should I really even bother about just 2 or 4 people?" said Neena to Times Of India.

She went on to add, "Why? Why should I give any importance to 2 to 4 people when they comprise of just a scanty per cent which is in contrast to those who've loved me for this?"