    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Neena Gupta Reacts To Being Trolled For Wearing Shorts To Meet Gulzar; Says She's Not Bothered By Trolls

      By
      |

      Recently, actress Neena Gupta visited veteran lyricist Gulzar's residence to gift him her book 'Sach Kahun Toh' and shared a video of her visit on her Instagram page. She captioned it as, "So happy and nervous ki unhen kaisi lagegi."

      While actors like Anil Kapoor, Maanvi Gagroo, etc., praised her in the comment section of the video, many netizens took a sharp jibe at her outfit. Neena, who wore a bright coloured co-ord set, received many negative comments over her dressing choice.

      neena-gupta-reacts-to-being-trolled-for-wearing-shorts-to-meet-gulzar-she-is-not-bothered-by-trolls

      A user wrote, "Gulzar sahab k pass aap gaye the wo time aapko saadi pehen kr jana chahiye tha...sorry....kyuki Gulzar sahab Gulzar sahab hai."

      "Ye sab gandgi hai aunty ji !!! Western culture bilkul kharab hai ! Or aap ye Jante hue bhi inka anusarn kar rahe ho ! Toh aaj ke bache apni history or religion ke bar mai kya hi jaan na pasand karenge !? Jab aap jaise log maail se bhari western culture ki chadar ohd lenge," wrote another user.

      Neena Gupta Gives Her Book Sach Kahun Toh To Gulzar, Asks Him If He Will Read ItNeena Gupta Gives Her Book Sach Kahun Toh To Gulzar, Asks Him If He Will Read It

      Now, in her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Neena was asked about trolls' reactions to her outfit, she said that she is least bothered about their reactions.

      "I fail to understand when anybody writes that I have been trolled for this. It's plain rubbish. What's the definition of 'trolling'? Doesn't it mean that several people are criticising you? Look at the amount of praises I've received. Should I really even bother about just 2 or 4 people?" said Neena to Times Of India.

      Neena Gupta Says Shabana, Smita & Deepti Always Got Lead Roles In Art House Cinema; 'We Got Nothing'Neena Gupta Says Shabana, Smita & Deepti Always Got Lead Roles In Art House Cinema; 'We Got Nothing'

      She went on to add, "Why? Why should I give any importance to 2 to 4 people when they comprise of just a scanty per cent which is in contrast to those who've loved me for this?"

      Comments
      Story first published: Monday, June 28, 2021, 14:46 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 28, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X