Neena Gupta Recalls Being Molested As A Kid; 'I Didn't Dare Tell My Mother About This Because I Was So Scared'

Earlier this year, Neena Gupta unveiled her autobiography 'Sach Kahun Toh' in which she bared her heart on various things related to her personal and professional life. In one of the chapters in her book, the Khalnayak actress recalled being molested by a doctor as well as tailor when she was a kid.

She said that she never told her mother about these incidents out of fear of being blamed for it. Gupta recalled her visit to an optician and said that her brother was asked to sit in the waiting room while she was inside getting examined by him.

The actress mentioned in her book, "The doctor started with examining my eye and then went down to check out other areas that were unconnected with my eye. I was scared stiff while it was happening and felt disgusted all the way home. I sat in a corner in the house and cried my eyes out when nobody was looking. But I didn't dare tell my mother about this because I was so scared that she would say that it was my fault. That I had probably said or done something to provoke him. This happened to me many times at the doctor's."

She went on to share another account of her visit to the tailor wherein the latter got too handsy while taking her measurements. Neena wrote that she was forced to keep going back even after this incident and added, "Because I felt like I had no choice. If I told my mother that I didn't want to go to them, she would ask me why and I would have to tell her."

In her book, Neena also opened up on another incident when she was 16 years old. She said that she was propositioned by a friend's brother who had just got married, adding that she managed to shrug off his advances politely without offending him or his family.

The actress wrote that she soon realised that all other girls in college had faced similar situations but they would refrain from telling their parents about it as they feared losing the little freedom that they had or even get blamed for bringing it upon themselves.

Workwise, Neena Gupta will next be seen in Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Goodbye.

For women in distress help available at, Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.