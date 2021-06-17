Neena Gupta Recalls Casting Couch Incident; Her Blood Froze When Producer Asked Her To Spend Night With Him

Actress Neena Gupta who's in the limelight because of the launch of her autobiography 'Sach Kahun Toh', recalled casting couch experience when she struggling for work in the industry.

Speaking about the scary evening, when a producer had called her to discuss about work, but ended up making an indecent proposal to her, Neena wrote in her memoir that once she had gotten a call from the producer, who worked in the south Indian film industry, and she went ahead to meet him.

Neena who was in search of meatier roles, wrapped up her performance at Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai's Juhu, and decided to meet the producer. When she reached at the venue, she found his behaviour fishy, because he called her up to his room.

"My basic instinct told me to not go upstairs. That I should ask him to come down to the lobby instead. 'So, what's my role, sir?' I asked him finally when he paused to catch his breath. 'The heroine's friend,' he said. When he explained it to me, it seemed like a very small part. 'Ok ... I have to go now, sir' I said, 'My friends are waiting for me.'....'Go? Where? he asked. He seemed genuinely shocked. Aren't you going to spend the night here?' Suddenly, I felt like someone had just poured a bucket of ice water on my head. Khoon sookh gaya (My blood froze)," the Badhaai ho actress wrote.

Neena further wrote that the producer told her that she wasn't being forced to do anything, following which Neena ran out.