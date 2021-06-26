Neena Gupta Recalls Her Reaction When She Heard Fake News Of Her Working As A Salesgirl!

Rumours are part and parcel of a celebrity's life. Recently in a chat with a publication, veteran actress Neena Gupta said that she had come across some 'unbelievable' reports which were written about her in the past.

Recalling one such anecdote, the Badhaai Ho actress told Quint that once a film magazine had written that she was working as a salesgirl in a carpet shop.

"So many times, you don't know what lies people have written about me. When I was very new here, I remember they wrote in some film magazine, 'Neena Gupta is working as a salesgirl in Shyam Ahuja's shop'," Neena told the news portal.

She further added, "Believe me, I did not know who Shyam Ahuja was at that time. We couldn't afford Shyam Ahuja, I did not know who he is. I asked my friends about him. They said he has a carpet shop. Why? Why I was working (there)? Unbelievable. My fault; I feed them that."

In the same interview, Neena also said that the one piece of advice that she'd give her younger self is "Focus on your work; don't focus on men."

The Panga actress is currently in the news for her recently released autobiography 'Sach Kahun Toh' in which she has opened up on her personal and professional life like never before. From talking about facing difficulties as a single mother to being overlooked for lead roles in movies directed by men she considered her friends, Gupta has bared it all.

Earlier in an Instagram video chat with Kareena Kapoor Khan who launched her book, Neena had revealed that she had been penning her autobiography for 20 years and would often wonder if people were even interested in reading about her.

"Everything is out of my system now. Things I was hiding for so many years. That's a big relief. I think, may be after reading the book, even if one person doesn't make the mistake which I did, if they feel 'yeah, we should not do this', it'll be worth it," the senior actress had told Bebo.