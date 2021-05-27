Neena Gupta Recalls How She Could Only Afford A Natural Birth When She Was Expecting Masaba!

Neena Gupta is one of the few women in the film industry who has broken several stereotypes and set an example for the ladies out there. The actress set several tongues wagging when she decided to be a single parent to her daughter Masaba who was born out of wedlock.

Neena has now documented her life's journey in her autobiography titled 'Sach Kahun Toh'. In her book, the Khal Nayak actress has opened up about how she could afford only a natural birth when she was expecting Masaba.

Neena shared an excerpt from her book on her Instagram page that read, "As my due date approached, I started to worry because I had very little money in my account. I could afford a natural birth because it would cost only Rs 2000. But I knew if I had to have a C-section, I would be in trouble because the surgery cost almost Rs 10000."

She further narrated in her book how a last minute tax return of Rs 9000 came through and she was able to go for the prescribed C-section.

Talking about how her father reacted to the situation, Neena recalled, "Good thing that came through, because my doctor informed me that I would need a C-section. My father who had come down at the time to help me through the birth was livid. He said this was a ploy to just charge us more money."

Neena's daughter Masaba shared her mother's post on her Instagram handle and captioned, "When I was born,my mum had Rs 2000/- in her bank account. A timely tax reimbursement would bump that number up to Rs 12000/- and of course I was a C-section baby. As I read mom's biography I learn so many things & the hardships she has had to endure. I work very hard every single day of my life & never ever let anyone not give me what I deserve only to make sure I can pay her back for bringing me into this world.....with interest!"

Workwise, Neena Gupta was last seen in Arjun Kapoor-Rakul Preet Singh's family drama Sardar Ka Grandson. Her next project is Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Goodbye.