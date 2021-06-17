Neena Gupta's Friend Had Tried To Get Her Married To A Gay Man When She Was Expecting Masaba

Veteran actress Neena Gupta is winning hearts with her bold and brazen revelations about her personal life in her recently launched autobiography titled 'Sach Kahun Toh.' In one of the chapters in the book, the Badhaai Ho actress opened up on the challenges she faced as an unmarried pregnant woman.

Neena mentioned in her book that her friend Sujoy Mitra had suggested her to get married to a gay banker from Bandra, Mumbai when she was pregnant with Masaba. Apparently, the man wanted to get married to avoid societal pressures.

The actress recalled being told that post marriage, she would be allowed to say that Masaba was his child, but he wouldn't be a part of her and her daughter's lives.

Neena Gupta Opens Up On Her First Failed Marriage Which Lasted Less Than A Year; 'I Wanted More From Life'

An excerpt from the book had Neena saying, "I laughed them off because I didn't feel right about getting married just to avoid controversy. I knew I would have to answer very difficult questions. Being a public figure meant that our lives, mine and my child's, would always be up for speculation. But I told myself I would cross that bridge when I come to it. Until then, I would hide behind loose clothes for as long as I could."

Neena had also revealed in her book that her friend and filmmaker Satish Kaushik had also offered to marry her when she was expecting Masaba. "Don't worry, if the child is born with dark skin, you can just say it's mine and we'll get married. Nobody will suspect a thing," the Mr India actor had told her.

Neena Gupta On Battling Loneliness: I Didn't Have A Boyfriend Or Husband For Many Years

For the unversed, Neena Gupta was in a live-in relationship with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards and Masaba is their love child. Earlier, this year in an interview with a leading tabloid, Neena had said that if she could go back in time, she wouldn't have a child outside marriage.

Explaining the reason behind the same, she had said, "Every child needs both parents. I was always honest with Masaba, so it did not affect our relationship, but I know she suffered."

In 2019 in an interview with HT Brunch, Neena had said that she never hid facts from her daughter and was quoted as saying, "I told her what was what the very day she asked me. I told her what my situation was, how I fell in love and how that went, and everything. What option did she have after knowing this? She had to deal with it. Honesty is the best preparation."

On the other hand, Masaba had too opened up about she dealt with the revelation in the same interview and said, "When something is placed in front of you, you have the option to see it as it is. Or be in denial and create your own alternate reality. I saw the situation as it is, I saw my mother as she is, and as I grew up I only had a better understanding of the situation. It never got any worse."