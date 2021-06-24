Neena Gupta Says Shabana, Smita & Deepti Always Got Lead Roles In Art House Cinema; 'We Got Nothing'

Neena Gupta in a recent interaction with a news portal, said that even though directors like Shyam Benegal, Govind Nihalani and others knew her, they never saw her as a commercially viable actress. She added that it was always Shabana Azmi, Smita Patel and Deepti Naval who were seen as the face of art house cinema.

The Badhaai Ho actress told Outlook India, "See, it was always Shabana Azmi, Smita Patil, and Deepti Naval who were seen as the face of art-house cinema, and even though Shyam Benegal, Govind Nihalani knew me, but they never saw me as a commercially viable actor."

Neena said that she thought everyone was a friend only to realize that wasn't the case. She added that she was hesistant to pursue people constantly thinking that it would push them away more and they won't speak to her.

"I didn't know how to conduct myself in the industry. I thought everyone was a friend. Nobody is your friend. They are doing their job and you have to do yours. I couldn't learn how to talk to people. I was hesitant to persuade people constantly thinking it would push them away more and they'll end up not talking to me. I was very shy and didn't know the rules of the business. So, I made plenty of mistakes, and have been made a fool of because I didn't know any better, I am a 'ghusudu'. You should know when to exit," she told the publication.

In another chat with Times Now, Neena said that even though Govind Nihalani was 'friendly' with her, he never cast her in a lead role. The actress revealed, "It was always Shabana, Smita, Dipti, we got nothing. Not just me, but all the others who came with me. Not that we were ugly, or we were bad actors, or we were fat. But I never learned how to interact with people."

Currently, Neena Gupta is in news for her recently released autobiography 'Sach Kahun Toh' in which she has made some shocking revelations about her personal and professional life. From her ups and downs, her life experiences, her decision to be a single mother and other sensitive topics, she has bared it all in her book. Workwise, the actress will next be seen in Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmika Mandanna's Goodbye.