Neena Gupta Takes Second Dosage Of COVID-19 Vaccine Fearlessly; Recalls Viral Video Of First Shot

Veteran Bollywood actor Neena Gupta recently revealed that she took the second jab of the COVID-19 vaccine. Last month, she had received the first dosage and shared a video that showed her yelling 'Mummy' as she got the shot. However, this time the actress seemed relaxed and eager to get done with the second jab.

The 61-year-old actress took to her Instagram handle and shared the news with her followers. She also shared a video while taking the vaccine. In the video, Neena can be seen sitting on a chair at a hospital, while the person shooting can be heard comforting her by telling her to "be brave".

The actress replied that she wasn't scared this time and added, "I am getting my second dose done, first dose you saw me how I was doing mummy and all that. Now, this dose I am not doing because, pehle me aise hi darr lag raha tha."

She captioned the post as, "Thank you Uttarakhand for amazing neat and clean medical centre with very courteous and helpful doctors and nurses."

Many Bollywood celebrities have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past few weeks including Sonu Sood, who has already taken the first COVID-19 vaccine shot. Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Aamir Khan and Rohit Saraf among others have also tested positive for the virus.

Coming back to Neena Gupta, earlier this month, she had revealed that she made her way back to her hometown in Uttarakhand as soon as the lockdown in Mumbai was announced. On the work front, she will be seen in the upcoming film Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan as his wife. The film directed by Vikas Bhal, also stars Rashmika Mandanna in a leading role.

